Jamia to hold student union elections after 20 years; university administration announces decision following protest

Delhi Police have registered an FIR for alleged trespassing against the MPs, who visited JMI to meet protesting students, following a complaint by university authorities, a police source said.

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Delhi's Jamai Millia Islamia

New Delhi: In a significant development, the protest at Delhi’s Jamai Millia Islamia over the demand for student union elections ended on Monday (October 26). According to the reports, the university administration has agreed to three major demands raised by the students. The university administration has announced that elections will be held within 15 days of the formation of the student union.

Following the acceptance of their demands, the students also called off their hunger strike. The Jamia administration issued an order after the students submitted their demands in writing. The administration has agreed to three major demands put forward by the students.

The first is the restoration of student union elections. The second is the withdrawal of action taken against students during the protest. The third is the formation of a committee to investigate the functioning of the university’s security staff.

Here are some of the key details:

Jamia Millia Islamia student union elections will be held within 15 days from the date of approval for the formation of the university’s student union.

Suspensions and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest will be withdrawn.

A committee will be formed to investigate the conduct of security staff during the protest.

Jamia students protest: FIR against Congress MPs over alleged trespass

On Sunday, an FIR was filed against Congress MPs Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi along with others on a complaint by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) accusing them of trespassing on the campus and inciting unrest amid an ongoing agitation for student union elections.

The university authorities had lodged a formal complaint with the Delhi Police against Congress Lok Sabha MP Masood, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi and others.

The agitating students have been demanding the reinstatement of the students’ union and withdrawal of disciplinary action against them.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Jamia unit, alleged that hundreds of police personnel detained students outside Gate No. 7 and that authorities were targeting those demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU).

In a social media post, the SFI described the situation as a crackdown on students. It demanded an end to the detentions and the restoration of the students’ union.

There was no response from police to the allegations.

The developments come a day after the university shifted classes across all courses to online mode, citing concerns over the safety and security of students amid escalating tensions at the protest site.