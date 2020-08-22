Jamia admission 2020: The Jamia Millia Islamia University has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Now, all those who are interested can apply till September 14. However, those seeking admission under the sports category can register online till September 16. Also Read - 'No Bullet Shells Found,' Says Delhi Police After Shots Fired Outside Jamia Millia Last Night

"The Vice-Chancellor JMI has approved the extension of online filling of admission forms of the university programmes including residential coaching academy, Jamia Schools, Foreign National and NRI Category has been extended till September 14, 2020," an official statement read.

Those who have played played at the national, state, regional or university level can seek admission under the sports category and apply by September 16.

Students are also requested to visit the official website — jmi.ac.in for more details.

Jamia Admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go on the official website of Jamia — www.jmi.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, look for a link for admission to various UG, PG courses.

Step 3: Click on new registration, and fill in the form.

Step 4: Upload all the asked documents.

Step 5: Submit. Take a print-out for a future reference.