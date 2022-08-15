Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has started the registration process for its distance mode programme at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the academic session 2022-23. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the University at jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in. The last date to submit the JMI application form is August 22, 2022. Candidates are advised to carefully read and follow the instructions provided online during the form submission process.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs.75,000 Per Month; Apply For 54 Posts at becil.com

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: Check Important Dates

Last date for submission of Admission Application forms: August 22, 2022 Verification of documents & payment of fees: August 30, 2022, onwards Last Date for Completing Admission formalities in all respect: September 15, 2022

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: Programmes Offered in Distance and Online Mode

Bachelor of Business Administration

Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Commerce

M.A (English)

M.A (Hindi)

M.A (History)

M.A (Urdu)

M.A (Political)

M.A (Sociology)

Master of Commerce

MA (Human Resource Management)

MA (Education)

MA Public Administration

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: Programmes Offered only in Distance Mode

Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance & Counselling

Post Graduate Diploma in Geoinformatics

Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education

Bachelor of Education

Master of Business Administration

Certificate in Computer Hardware and Network Technology

Certificate in Information Technology

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: How to Apply?

The application for admission may only be submitted through Online mode at Jamia Millia Islamia Website www.jmicoe.in and www.jmi.ac.in. There is no printed application form for admission. Below are the steps to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website of JMI at jmicoe.in. On the left-hand side of the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to apply for Admission to Post-graduate, Undergraduate, Diploma and Certificate Programmes(CDOE)(2022-23).” The link is available under the “Admission” section. Register yourself on the portal. Login again using the system-generated Id and password. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. The application fee may be paid either by Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net Banking. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the revised prospectus shared on the official website of the University.