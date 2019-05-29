JMI Entrance Test 2019: The Jamia Millia Islamia has rescheduled the entrance exam dates for its four courses. The courses for which dates have been changed are B Sc Aeronautics, PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Design Thinking, MA in Public Administration, and Diploma in Italian Language.

The varsity has issued a notification about the revised examination dates on its official website http://jmicoe.in/. Students who will appear for the courses can check the notification regarding the revised examination dates on this direct link https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Hp5J731iPYTJGwmBZZ2KfXieAq_Qfjay/preview

The revised scheduled of these four courses are given below-

1-BSc Aeronautics

Revised date and timing: June 12, from 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM

2-PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Design Thinking

Revised date and timing: June 12, from 11.30 AM to 12.45 PM

3-MA in Public Administration

Revised date and timing: June 19, from 11.30 AM to 1.15 PM

4- Diploma in Italian Language

Revised date and timing: June 23, from 4 PM to 5.45 PM

The Jamia Millia Islamia University has also released the entrance examination dates and schedule for several other courses. The 2019 JMI Entrance Test schedule is up on exam convener’s official website jmi.ac.in.