New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will conduct the entrance tests for admission to 126 undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma programmes from October 10. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, not more than 4,000 students can sit at a time. Normally, around 12,000 students could be accommodated for entrance tests.

The University has said that it is in talks with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to set up other entrance test centres in Delhi. It asserted that the final figure of test centres in the national capital will be finalised in upcoming days while centres outside the city are already mentioned in the prospectus of the varsity.

On September 24, the Executive Council (EC), the highest decision making body of the university, had approved the date sheet of entrance tests after taking into consideration the admission-related guidelines issued by the UGC.

The admit cards will be available before seven days of the date of the entrance tests. Candidates can download their hall tickets from students’ portal jmicoe.in