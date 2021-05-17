New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday announced that the entrance exams for the upcoming session will begin from July 26 till August 28, for which students will have to submit online application forms by June 30. The central university located in New Delhi also introduced eight new courses and four new departments along with the existing 134 courses that it offers. The four new departments are: Department of Design and Innovation, Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Department of Foreign Languages, and Department of Environmental Sciences. Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Postpones PhD Entrance Exams Amid Surge in COVID Cases in Delhi

Issuing an official statement, the university said, "Notice regarding entrance test of part time, certificate, diploma and an advanced diploma in language courses will be issued separately later. The dates mentioned above are subject to change under prevailing pandemic situation." The admit cards for the entrance exams will be issued from July 15.

It will also offer eight new courses in "Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture, B A (Hons) French and Francophone Studies; and B A (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies; MSc Environmental Science and Management; M A Mass Media (Hindi) and P G Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi, P G Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English and MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management)".

“JMI has become an ensemble of a multilayered educational system which covers all aspects of schooling, under-graduate, post-graduate, Ph.D. and post-doctoral education.

“With 9 faculties of learning, 39 teaching and research departments, over 30 centres of learning and research, 190 courses, approximately 800 faculty members and more than 20000 students we attract brightest young minds from all over the country,” vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said.

(with PTI inputs)