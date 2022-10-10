Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has started the registration process for two certificates and a diploma programme under its part-time self-financed courses. The last date to submit the application form is October 25. The three programmes are as follows: Certificate in Translation Proficiency in English, Certificate in Digital Humanities, and Diploma in Translation Proficiency in English. For more details, check the official website of the University at jmi.ac.in.Also Read - CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Posts at ceeri.res.in. Check Salary Here

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University Part-Time Self-Financed Courses: All You Need to Know

As per the news agency PTI report, these courses are available only to regular students or employees of the university. "The Department of English, Jamia Millia Islamia offers 3 programs under the university's Part-Time Self-Financed Programme Courses for 2022-23. Online Applications are invited for the following Certificate and Diploma programmes," JMI in an official notification said.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University Part-Time Self-Financed Courses: Check Eligibility Criteria Here