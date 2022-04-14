JMI Admission 2022: Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started the registration process for the 2022-23 session for non-CUET courses. The candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website of the institute i.e. jmi.ac.in and jmicoe.in for more information. The candidates must note that the last date for submission of applications is May 12.Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia to Adopt CUET for 8 UG Programmes from 2022-23 Academic Session

Entrance tests to courses not covered under the CUET will be conducted by the institution from June 2.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the courses:

Visit the official website i.e. jmicoe.in

Click on the 2022-23 admission link under the ‘Admission’ tab.

First register and then sign in to fill the application form, upload documents and pay the application fee.

Take a printout of the application form.

Candidates should keep these details ready to complete the application process:

Email id Mobile no Scanned photo Scanned signature Credit card, Net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card.

To recall, the university had earlier announced that admission to 10 courses will be through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). These courses are: BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) History, BSc in Biotechnology and BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics and BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature.