Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2024: Apply For UG, PG, Diploma, Certificate Programmes; Check Fee, Prospectus

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) University Admission 2024:

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) University Admission 2024: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), one of the prestigious universities has started its application process for courses such as undergraduate(UG), postgraduate(PG), postgraduate diploma, diploma, and certificate for admission for the academic session 2024-25. The JMI application forms are available on the website — jmicoe.in — from February 20, 2024. The last date to submit the online application form is March 10, 2024. The application for admission will only be submitted online at the Jamia Millia Islamia website. There is no printed application form for admission. While applying, the candidate is required to make a payment of the application fee. Check the JMI application fee here.

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) Admission 2024: Check Reservation of Seats

Candidates seeking admission under reserved category can apply for reservation under ONEcategoryonlyand shall be required to fulfill the prescribed eligibility conditions of the Program. Relaxation in minimum prescribed percentage of marks in the qualifying examination for admission to a Program shall be permissible only under one relaxation criteria.

If a reserved category candidate qualifies the Entrance Test for admission under the General category, he/she shall be considered under the General category as well as the claimed reserved category. However, the admission to such candidate shall be given under one category only based on his/her standing in the merit list. The reservation rule is applicable program wise only, in case several programs are clubbed in one program code.

Candidates are required to read the prospectus carefully before filling up the application form for admission to any Program of study in Jamia. Check the list of degrees and certificates offered by Jamia University.

Ph.D.

Master (Postgraduate)

PG Diploma

Bachelor (Undergraduate)

Advanced Diploma

Diploma

Certificate

Admission to B.Tech. Program of JMI.

The candidate needs to qualify JEE (main) exam 2024 conducted by NTA(National TestingAgency).

Fill Admission form of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Enter JEE (Main) application number in JMI form.

The Rank list will be published based on the final rank of JEE (Main) 2024, strictly as per merit and JMI Admission Policy. Candidate has to bring score card of JEE (Main) 2024 for admission.

Admission to B.D.S. program of JMI.

Admission to B.D.S program of Jamia Millia Islamia will be based on the rank of NEETExamination-2024 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). All aspiring candidates are required to fill online application form at official website of the National Testing Agency (ntaneet.nic.in). To be admitted to B.D.S. program of JMI, candidates are required to choose Jamia Millia Islamia with the appropriate reservation category in the NEET application form. No separate form is required to be filled up in JMI by the candidate. In case of any vacancies transferred to JMI by MCC, the university shall publicize them on its website.

In response to the transformative mandates outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, JamiaMillia Islamia has embarked on a journey towards revitalizing its educational landscape. Withafocusonthe implementation of the four-year undergraduate program and the introduction of multiple entry and exit options, Jamia Millia Islamia stands at the forefront of reformative endeavors in higher education. Jamia Millia Islamia is implementing NEP2020 from session 2024-2025 in all UG programs. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of JMI for more details.

