Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2022: The Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the various teaching positions in various Schools(of Jamia Millia Islamia). Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website of the University —www.jmi.ac.in.The last date to apply for the posts is July 06, 2022. “Applications received late or without necessary supporting documents, degrees/Certificates/Marksheets and experience certificate not self-attested/the Head of the Department/Institutions shall be rejected summarily,” reads the official notification.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 65 Posts| Details Inside

Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Vacancy Available in Jamia Senior Secondary School

Principal (Temporary against the leave vacancy, likely to be permanent): 01 post

PGT Biology: 02 post

PGT Sociology: 01 post

PGT Urdu: 01 post

PGT Persian: 01 post

PGT Islamic Studies: 01 post

PGT Home Science: 01 post

TGTChemistry: 01 post

TGT-Social Worker: 01 post

TGT Mathematics: 01 post

TGT-Islamiat: 01 post

Physical Education Teacher: 02 posts

Vacancy Available in Jamia Middle School

Headmaster: 01 post

TGT Computer: 01 post

TGT-Drawing: 01 post

TGT-Drawing and Painting: 1 post

TGT-Home Science: 01 post

TGT-Islamiat: 01 post

TGT-Urdu: 01 post

TGT-Yoga: 01 post

TGT Mathematics: 02 posts

Physical Education Teacher: 01 post

Social Worker: 01 post

Primary Teacher: 04 posts

Vacancy Available in Mushir Fatima Nursery School

Nursery Teacher (Special Education): 01 post

Vacancy Available in Balak Mata Centre

Primary Teacher: 01 post

Nursery Teacher: 01 post

Craft Teacher: 01 post

Adult Education Teacher (Temporary): 03 posts

Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Principal (Temporary against the leave vacancy, likely to be permanent): Master Degree from recognized university with at least 45% marks in aggregate. B.Ed. or equivalent teaching degree.

Master Degree from recognized university with at least 45% marks in aggregate. B.Ed. or equivalent teaching degree. PGT Sociology: A Master’s Degree with at least 50% marks provided that he/she has studied the same subject at the Graduation level. A B.Ed. Degree or its equivalent.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the official notification shared below. Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Ramjas College to Recruit 148 Assistant Professors| Read Details Here

Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, and ST categories are required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Master’s Degree Holders Can Apply For 24 Posts; Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Candidates must submit the application form to the Office of the Recruitment and Promotion Section (Teaching), 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office (Gate No. 15), Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi – 110025 on or before July 06, 2022, during working days between 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M.