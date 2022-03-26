New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has announced that its Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is starting a three-month online digital marketing course for professionals, job seekers, school dropouts, and university students.Also Read - JSSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended For 583 Excise Constable Posts; Apply on jssc.nic.in

The registration for the courses started on Saturday. Jamia Millia Islamia spokesperson Ahmed Azeem told PTI that the classes will be held in the evening from April 15. "Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI), New Delhi, is going to start a three-month Online Digital Marketing Course for Professionals/Job Seekers/School Dropouts/university students," Azeem said.

According to the spokesperson, the course fee is Rs 5,000 for three months. "The programme highlights are digital marketing overview, lead generation, search engine optimization, blogging, and content marketing online ads and AdWords, social media marketing, YouTube and AdSense, Google and web analytics, e-mail marketing," he said.

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship has also developed an understanding with Job Hai, a venture of the Naukri Group, to provide placement support to enrolled students, the spokesperson said.