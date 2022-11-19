Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022-23 Registration From Nov 22; Check Details Here

Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022 Date at jmicoe.in: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Central University is all set to begin the admission process for PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 from November 22, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of the University at jmicoe.in for the latest updates. The last date to register online is till December 22. The schedule for admission to the Ph.D. programme will be notified shortly.

“The online application form for admission to PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-2023 will be available on the university examination website- jmicoe.in. The eligible candidates may apply for admission to PhD programmes from November 22 to December 22, 2022,” reads the official notification.

JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA Ph.D. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Only those candidates who have passed their qualifying examination on or before the Academic Session 2021-2022 are eligible to apply for Ph.D. admission in the session 2022-2023. Before filling up the online application form, Candidates must go through the eligibility criteria, registration dates, and other details.