Jamia RCA Registration Ending Tomorrow; Check Exam Date, How to Apply at jmicoe.in

Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA Application Form 2023 Last Date: UPSC aspirants can fill up the JMI RCA Application Form 2023 at jmicoe.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy Invites Application For Free IAS coaching.(Photo Credit: IANS)

Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA Application Form 2023 Last Date: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is inviting applications for Free Coaching for the preparation of Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) Examination-2023-2024 from Minority, SC, ST, and Women candidates. However, the last date to fill up the JMI RCA Application Form 2023 is tomorrow, May 25, 2023. UPSC aspirants can fill up the JMI RCA Application Form 2023 at jmicoe.in.

All those candidates, who have submitted the application form within the stipulated time, will be given an opportunity to edit their application form. They will be allowed to edit the application form between May 27 to May 29, 2023.

UPSC CSE Result 2022: 23 Students From Jamia RCA Selected in Civil Services Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final result for the Civil Service Examination 2022. This year, a total of 23 students from Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have qualified the UPSC CSE examination.

Ajmera Sanketh Kumar who secured 35th rank is the best performer from the RCA this year. 12 out of 23 selected candidates are girls. Last year Shruti Sharma, the topper in UPSC Civil Services Exam was the star performer from the RCA, JMI.

“23 candidates who received coaching and training in the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected in UPSC’S Civil Services Exam 2022,” the University in a press release said.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA Registration Schedule

Online application live on April 20, 2023

Last date for submission of the application form: May 25, 2023

Reopening of the portal for editing the application form: May 27 to May 29, 2023

Test: June 11, 2023

Paper-1: General Studies(Objective Type Only): 10 am to 12:00 PM

Paper-II Essay: 12:00 to 1:00 PM

Result of Written Test(tentative): July 10, 2023

Interview(Tentative): 13 July to 24 July 2023

Final Result(Tentative): July 28, 22023

Last date for completion of admission: August 4, 2023

JMI RCA Exam Date

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University will conduct an entrance examination for the selection of candidates on June 11. Only those candidates who have already completed their graduation and are eligible to apply for the Civil Services Examination 2024 need to apply for the RCA -JMI Entrance test.

JMI RCA Application Form 2023 Notice

JMI RCA Application Form 2023: DIRECT LINK

JMI RCA Result Date 2023

The result of the written examination will be declared on July 10. The entrance test will be held at ten centres- Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, and Malappuram (Kerala).

JMI RCA Exam Pattern

The written test will comprise of General Studies(objective type only)in UPSC’s model (only n English/Hindi/Urdu)and Essay writing in English/Hindi/Urdu to test the candidate’s knowledge of general awareness, critical thinking, logical thinking, reasoning and comprehension and written communication. The total duration of the examination will be three hours comprising two hours for General Studies and one hour for essay writing.

