By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Jamia RCA Registration Ending Tomorrow; Check Exam Date, How to Apply at jmicoe.in
Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA Application Form 2023 Last Date: UPSC aspirants can fill up the JMI RCA Application Form 2023 at jmicoe.in.
Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA Application Form 2023 Last Date: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is inviting applications for Free Coaching for the preparation of Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) Examination-2023-2024 from Minority, SC, ST, and Women candidates. However, the last date to fill up the JMI RCA Application Form 2023 is tomorrow, May 25, 2023. UPSC aspirants can fill up the JMI RCA Application Form 2023 at jmicoe.in.
All those candidates, who have submitted the application form within the stipulated time, will be given an opportunity to edit their application form. They will be allowed to edit the application form between May 27 to May 29, 2023.
You may like to read
UPSC CSE Result 2022: 23 Students From Jamia RCA Selected in Civil Services Exam
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final result for the Civil Service Examination 2022. This year, a total of 23 students from Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have qualified the UPSC CSE examination.
Trending Now
Ajmera Sanketh Kumar who secured 35th rank is the best performer from the RCA this year. 12 out of 23 selected candidates are girls. Last year Shruti Sharma, the topper in UPSC Civil Services Exam was the star performer from the RCA, JMI.
“23 candidates who received coaching and training in the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected in UPSC’S Civil Services Exam 2022,” the University in a press release said.
Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA Registration Schedule
- Online application live on April 20, 2023
- Last date for submission of the application form: May 25, 2023
- Reopening of the portal for editing the application form: May 27 to May 29, 2023
- Test: June 11, 2023
- Paper-1: General Studies(Objective Type Only): 10 am to 12:00 PM
- Paper-II Essay: 12:00 to 1:00 PM
- Result of Written Test(tentative): July 10, 2023
- Interview(Tentative): 13 July to 24 July 2023
- Final Result(Tentative): July 28, 22023
- Last date for completion of admission: August 4, 2023
JMI RCA Exam Date
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University will conduct an entrance examination for the selection of candidates on June 11. Only those candidates who have already completed their graduation and are eligible to apply for the Civil Services Examination 2024 need to apply for the RCA -JMI Entrance test.
JMI RCA Application Form 2023 Notice
JMI RCA Application Form 2023: DIRECT LINK
JMI RCA Result Date 2023
The result of the written examination will be declared on July 10. The entrance test will be held at ten centres- Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, and Malappuram (Kerala).
JMI RCA Exam Pattern
- The written test will comprise of General Studies(objective type only)in UPSC’s model (only n English/Hindi/Urdu)and Essay writing in English/Hindi/Urdu to test the candidate’s knowledge of general awareness, critical thinking, logical thinking, reasoning and comprehension and written communication.
- The total duration of the examination will be three hours comprising two hours for General Studies and one hour for essay writing.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.