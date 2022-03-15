New Delhi: Physical classes for final-year undergraduate students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) resumed on Tuesday following a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus. The offline classes were resumed for 70 post-graduation courses recently.Also Read - CLAT 2022 Exam Date Revised; Registration Deadline Extended Till May 9

JMI spokesperson Ahmed Azeem told PTI that offline classes for final-year undergraduate courses have resumed and students are returning to the campus. "Today is the first day of the resumption of classes for the final-year undergraduate students. The students have arrived in decent numbers. We are expecting the attendance to increase in the coming days, just like the post-graduation courses," Azeem said.

Following an improvement in the Covid situation, the JMI last month had issued the notification, saying the university will reopen in a phased manner. It had said while the physical classes for final-year postgraduate students will resume from March 2, physical classes for final-year UG students will resume from mid-March.

Three dry canteens at the university were also opened on March 2 with the permission of the registrar. The university has asked all its staff and students to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol issued by the central government during their stay on the campus.

The university has mandated a negative RTPCR report along with a valid ID card for those coming for offline classes. Azeem said ID cards and negative RTPCR reports were thoroughly checked at the gates before allowing students to enter campus.

“We maintained proper social distancing, and documents were checked properly,” Azeem said. However, the hostels have not been reopened in the university so far. “No update on the resumption of college. It will take time as several facilities are needed to be made available, Azeem said.