New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday issued a revised schedule for the entrance tests for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with the exams commencing from the second week of June. The entrance tests for Non-CUET courses were scheduled to begin on June 2. However, as per the new notification, the entrance tests will now begin on June 11.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 3614 Posts Extended; Apply Online at ongcindia.com

“The vice-chancellor (Najma Akhtar) has very kindly approved to reschedule the dates of entrance tests… in view of the extension in the last date of filling CUET form and the ongoing regular examination of CBSE,” the university said in the notification along with the revised dates for the entrance exams. Going by the notification, the 126 entrance exams for different graduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted in nearly a month. The tests are scheduled to conclude on July 8. Also Read - Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 25,000; Freshers Can Apply For 1095 Posts

The University on Friday extended the last date for the registration process for admission to all programmes till May 25, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply was May 13. The university had earlier announced that admission to 10 courses will be through the CUET. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the prospectus shared below. Also Read - JMI Admission 2022: Jamia Millia Extends Application Deadline For UG, PG Programme Till May 25

(With Inputs From PTI)