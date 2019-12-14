New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests over the controversial Citizenship Act, the students of Jamil Millia Islamia have boycotted the semester exams scheduled on Saturday. Thus, the varsity has postponed all the exams that were scheduled to take place on December 14, stated a report.

“All the semester exams scheduled today have been postponed,” said a senior varsity official on Saturday, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The students of the varsity had earlier called for a university lockdown on Saturday. The reasons for boycotting the semester exams were to protest against the Citizenship Act and over the violence that erupted on Friday after clashing with police during a march.