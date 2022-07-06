New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) on Wednesday announced it will resume offline classes for all except for first-year students from July 16, 2022. The Central University has advised all deans of faculties to complete renovation, maintenance, and repair works of classrooms and laboratories before the classes commence.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Ending Soon; Apply Now at cuet.nta.nic.in

The notification read, "The Vice-Chancellor, JMI (Najma Akhtar), on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties has approved to reopen the university in offline mode from July 16, 2022, for all classes except 1st semester/Year." Earlier in March, the University resumed physical classes for final year postgraduate and final year undergraduate students. Till now, the first and second-year undergraduate students and first-year post-graduate students have been attending classes online.

While the physical classes for final-year post-graduate students resumed on March 2, physical classes for final-year undergraduate students resumed mid-March. Three dry canteens at the university were also opened on March 2 with the permission of the registrar.

(With Inputs From PTI)