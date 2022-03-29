New Delhi: Nearly a week after the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was made mandatory for admission into all 45 Central Universities, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced that it will admit students to eight courses through CUET in its undergraduate programmes during the 2022-23 academic session. The decision has been communicated to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA), said an official statement.Also Read - CUET 2022: Over 8 Deemed Universities Interested in Common University Entrance Test, Claims UGC Chairman

The university has kept a minimum eligibility criterion of 50 per cent marks in Class 12 Boards for all eight courses. It was decided in a meeting attended by the top officials of the university that admissions to selected undergraduate courses will be done through CUET. These courses are BA Hons (Hindi), BA Hons (Sanskrit), BA Hons (French and Francophone Studies), BA Hons (Spanish and Latin American Studies), BA Hons (Economics), BA Hons (History), BSc in Biotechnology and B Voc (Solar Energy), the statement said.

Earlier, the university used to hold its own entrance test for admissions. It will continue to do the same for other undergraduate courses. Jamia Millia Islamia reserves 50 per cent of its seats for minority students. UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said that the reservation policy of the institute will not be affected by CUET.

According to past practice, the university will admit students in B.Tech programme on the basis of the JEE score and admissions in BDS programme will be done on the basis of the NEET score, the statement said. B.Tech aspirants are required to fill the JEE form as well as that of the university, it said.

How to Apply for UG Courses in Jamia Millia Islamia

Students who are interested in applying for these courses will have to fill online forms of CUET as well as the university. All interested students are also advised to follow university websites — www.jmi.ac.in and http://jmicoe.in — for updates regarding courses and other details, the statement said.