Home

Education

Jamia RCA Application Correction Window 2023 Opens Tomorrow; Previous Year Question Paper Here

Jamia RCA Application Correction Window 2023 Opens Tomorrow; Previous Year Question Paper Here

Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA Application Form 2023: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will open the window to make changes in the already filled Jamia RCA 2023 applica

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy Invites Application For Free IAS coaching.(Photo Credit: IANS)

Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA Application Form 2023: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will open the window to make changes in the already filled Jamia RCA 2023 application form tomorrow, May 27, 2023. UPSC Aspirants can change their particulars in the respective Jamia RCA application form online at jmicoe.in by May 29.

UPSC 2023 Free Coaching: Jamia RCA Paper Pattern

The entrance test paper will be divided into two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will consist of OMR-based objective-type questions. There will be 100 questions, and the total marks for this section will be 100(100X 1=100) The students will be able to take the question paper with them. There will be negative markings as per the UPSC pattern.

You may like to read

Paper 2 will consist of Essay Writing, for which the total allotted marks will be 60. The candidate would be required to write one essay(60X1=60). The total time allotted for both papers would be three hours. However, the OMR sheet would be collected after two hours. The time allotted for writing the essay will be one hour. The essay of only the top 800 students will be evaluated based on the MCQ test marks(Paper-01). The total marks of the Interview/Personality test will be 40.

Trending Now

JMI RCA Application Form 2023 Notice

JMI RCA Application Form 2023: DIRECT LINK

UPSC 2023 Free Coaching: Jamia RCA Registration Details

Test: June 11, 2023

Paper-1: General Studies(Objective Type Only): 10 am to 12:00 PM

Paper-II Essay: 12:00 to 1:00 PM

Result of Written Test(tentative): July 10, 2023

Interview(Tentative): 13 July to 24 July 2023

Final Result(Tentative): July 28, 22023

Last date for completion of admission: August 4, 2023

Jamia RCA 2023 Application Form: Know How to Edit Form?

Go to the official website – jmicoe.in and https://jmi.ucanapply.com/univer/public/secure?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAzOQ==.

and https://jmi.ucanapply.com/univer/public/secure?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAzOQ==. Click on the ‘Sign In’ option.

Enter the login details such as email ID and password.

Edit the Jamia RCA 2023 application form and submit it.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University will conduct an entrance examination for the selection of candidates on June 11. The result of the written examination will be declared on July 10. The entrance test will be held at ten centres- Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, and Malappuram (Kerala).

The written test will comprise of General Studies(objective type only)in UPSC’s model (only n English/Hindi/Urdu)and Essay writing in English/Hindi/Urdu to test the candidate’s knowledge of general awareness, critical thinking, logical thinking, reasoning and comprehension and written communication. Information about eligibility, test centres, and other details are available at and .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES