Jamia Schools Admission 2024-25: Draw of Lots For Nursery, Prep, Class 1 to Be Held on This Date

The Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) will close the registration process for Jamia Schools for admission for the academic session 2024-25 on February 29, 2024. Applications for admission to Class Nursery, Prep, I, VI, IX, and XI will be accepted through online mode only. The following schools have been established by Jamia Millia Islamia wherein education from Nursery to Class XII is imparted:

Mushir Fatma Nursery School Nursery & K.G.

Jamia Middle School Class I to VIII

Jamia Senior Secondary School Class IX to XII

Syed Abid Husain Sr. Secondary School (Self financed) Class Prep. to XII

Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (Self financed) Class IX to XII

Balak Mata Centres Nursery, Class I to V & Craft Courses

JMI Schools: Nursery Admission to Mushir Fatma Nursery Schools

The number of seats available for the Nursery is 140

The age limit for candidates applying in Nursery should be between 3 years to 4 years as on 31.03.2024.

Each candidate is allowed to apply online under one category only. The application form of those candidates applying for more than one category will be rejected.

The draw of lots will be held separately for each category.

Students will be required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

The draw of lots will be published on March 17, 2024.

Classes No. of expected Seats available for admission Mushir Fatma Nursery School Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School (S/F) Dates for submission of on-line Application Forms The Online Forms will be opened for editing by the applicant Draw of Lots* Display of list of selected candidates Admission of selected candidates Commencement of Classes Prep —- 40 1 st February, 2024 To 29th February, 2024 Two days after the completion of fillingof forms 16 th March, 2024 10:00 a.m. onwards 20th March, 2024 5:00 p.m. 26 to 28 th March, 2024 01 April, 2024 I —- 40 16th March, 2024 02:00 p.m. onwards 20th March, 2024 5:00 p.m. 26 to 28 th March, 2024 01 April, 2024 Nursery 140 —- 17th March, 2024 10:00 a.m. onwards 20th March, 2024 5:00 p.m. F/O Fine Arts, Gate No. 18 21 to 28th March, 2024 01 April, 2024

Eligibility Criteria for Admission to class Nursery, Prep, I, VI, IX and XI:

For admission to Nursery, Prep. and class I, date of birth certificate should be issued by the Gram panchayat and attested by the Block Development Officer (B.D.O)/Tehsildar or should be issued by the concerned officer of the Town Area Municipal Board/Corporation. This certificate will only be accepted for admission to Nursery and Prep. In case of admission to class I, the Birth Certificate issued by the previous school will also be validated.

Class Minimum Age as on

31st March 2024 Maximum Age as on

31st March, 2024 Nursery 3 years 4 years Prep. 4 years 6 years Class I 5 years 7 years

