Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has postponed Class 11 exams this year due to rising Coronavirus cases. The announcement by Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha came as many boards in the country have decided to cancel or postpone Class 10 and 12 board exams in view of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - JKBOSE Class 10 Exams Cancelled, Ongoing Class 12 Exams Postponed Amid COVID Cases Surge

The administration has also restricted the ceiling on social gatherings to 100 people. “In view of COVID-19, class 11th exams have been postponed. There will also be ceiling on gatherings and functions restricting to 100 persons from earlier 200,” the office of the Lt Governor said in a tweet.

The latest directive comes two days after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration deferred biannual ”darbar move” to Srinagar, extended closure of all schools up to and including Class 12 till April 30 along with private coaching centres. It also cancelled the ongoing Class 10 examination being conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir over the past one month. On Friday, the Union Territory recorded 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, including 180 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,44,021, while two more coronavirus-related deaths pushed the toll to 2,048.

On April 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration came out with a series of COVID-control measures and announced deferment of the bi-annual darbar move, over a century-old exercise under which the government functions six months each in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu.

The administration has also ordered the cancellation of Class 10 examination and the postponed of Class 12 papers, besides ordering testing of all incoming travellers at Lakhanpur and inter-state movers at Thandi Khui in Samba district. It also ordered the closure of private coaching centres till April end.

(With agency inputs)