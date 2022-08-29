New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday cancelled the recruitment of finance accounts assistants and junior engineers and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.Also Read - Ghulam Nabi Azad To Form Own Party After Quitting Congress, Party Says GNA’s DNA Has Been ‘Modi-fied’

It assured all aspirants that those responsible for alleged discrepancies will not be spared and there won’t be any compromise on merit. “JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe recommended into the selection process,” the Directorate of Information and Public Relations tweeted. Also Read - Earthquake Strikes Jammu And Kashmir's Katra Again; Total 8 Quakes In Last 3 Days

JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe recommended into selection process. Govt assures all aspirants that culprits will not be spared & there won’t be any compromise on merit. Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon. — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) August 28, 2022

Also Read - Pakistan Army Officer Paid Rs 30,000 To Attack Indian Army, Says Captured Terrorist | WATCH VIDEO

“Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon,” it added.

Finance accounts assistant (FAA) aspirants have been protesting for the last few weeks here against the possible quashing of the merit list over alleged discrepancies.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cancelled the selection of police sub-inspector after alleged irregularities in the recruitment process surfaced. He also ordered a CBI probe into the recruitment process.