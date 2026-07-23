Jammu and Kashmir schools to remain closed till July 26 due to heavy rainfall warning; Check IMD weather forecast

The summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division has been extended till July 26, 2026.

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Mumbai rains havoc: Are schools, colleges Jammu and Kashmir schools to remain closed till July 26 due to heavy rainfall warning; Check IMD weather forecast | Image: AI

School holidays: The summer vacation for all government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division has been extended till July 26, 2026. Accordingly, schools will now reopen on Monday, July 27, 2026. The decision has been taken in view of the Indian Meteorological Department’s latest weather forecast.

Why have Jammu and Kashmir schools been closed till July 26?

Sharing a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo wrote, “Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and their families as our foremost priority, the summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division is hereby extended up to 26th July, 2026. Schools will now reopen on Monday, 27th July, 2026. I request everyone to stay safe, remain vigilant, and follow the advisories issued by the concerned authorities. Wishing everyone good health and safety.”

Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and their families as our foremost priority, the summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division is hereby extended up to 26th July, 2026.… — Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) July 21, 2026

What is the IMD’s latest weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir?

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s weather forecast, fairly Widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand from July 22 to July 28, 2026. The IMD has forecasted that isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from July 23 t0 28; Uttarakhand from July 22 t0 28; Punjab on July 23 and on July 25; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on July 22; East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on July 27-28 July; East Uttar Pradesh from July 26–28, and West Rajasthan from July 22–26. Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on July 22, Punjab on July 22 and again on July 27–28, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 27–28, and East Rajasthan from July 22–26.

Amarnath Yatra remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday

Due to adverse weather, Amarnath Yatra remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday and all devotees lodged inside transit camps and base camps of Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) were safe. According to the IANS report, Officials said that all religious Yatras in Jammu and Kashmir, including Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, Shiv Khori Yatra and Machail Mata Yatra, remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day due to heavy rain, flash floods and cloudbursts.