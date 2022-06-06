Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered a 21-day summer holiday for college students in the Jammu region starting from June 10, officials here said.Also Read - AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins For Assistant Professor, Other Posts on aiimsexams.ac.in

It is hereby ordered that the government degree colleges of union territory of J&K falling under summer zone (Jammu division) shall observe summer vacation with effect from June 10 to 30, both days inclusive, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to the government, higher education department, said in an order Monday. Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 797 Posts Till June 13| Read Details Inside

Jammu is reeling under a heat wave since the past week, with the temperature touching 46 degrees Celsius on Monday. Also Read - IBPS RRB 2022 Recruitment Notification Out; Registration Begins Tomorrow at ibps.in