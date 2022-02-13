JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: Big news for the Class 10th students of the Kashmir Division from the Jammu and Kashmir Board. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10th Result 2021 for Kashmir Division soon. Those students who have appeared for the examination can download the JKBOSE Results from the official website, jkbose.nic.in.Also Read - NIFT Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Group C Posts at nift.ac.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

According to local media reports, the results are expected to be declared today, as of February 14, 2022. However, it should be noted that there is no official confirmation on the definite time and date for the declaration of JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021. The Board has conducted the secondary exam for the Kashmir division from November 9 to November 27, 2021.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board State Board of School Education (JKBOSE)has declared the JKBOSE Class 12 results for Kashmir Division on February 8, 2022. Students can check their results through their roll number. Here's a step-by-step process on how to check the results.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021-22: Steps to Download Here