JNU VC Withdraws New Rules Stipulating Fines up to Rs 50K For Violence. Details Inside

The 10-page document, 'Rules of Discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU', had laid out punishments for different kinds of acts like protests and forgery, and procedures for proctorial enquiry and recording a statement.

JNU New Rules: The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) on Thursday withdrew the rules that stipulated students can face a fine of Rs 50,000 for physical violence, abuse, and holding dharna on campus, with its VC Santishree D Pandit claiming that she was not aware that such a document was prepared and released.

This comes after the 10-page document drew a stir reaction from students and teachers, who have termed it draconian. Earlier on Thursday, Chief Proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra issued a notification saying the document on rules and discipline of JNU students is withdrawn, citing administrative reasons.

“I was not aware of such circular. I am in Hubli for some international conference. The chief proctor did not consult me before releasing the document. I was not aware that such document is being drafted. I got to know about the document through newspapers. That is why, I have withdrawn it,” JNU VC Santishree D Pandit told the news agency PTI. In the notification, the chief proctor said the document has been withdrawn at the VC’s direction.

New JNU Rules: 10-Page Document, Fine, Punishment

The 10-page document, ‘Rules of Discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU’, had laid out punishments for different kinds of acts like protests and forgery, and procedures for proctorial enquiry and recording a statement. The punishment ranged from a fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 or rustication and cancellation of admission.According to the now-withdrawn rules, a student might face a fine of Rs 50,000 for physical violence, abuse, and manhandling toward another student, staff, or faculty members.

Students’ Reaction to New JNU Rules

University students and teachers had condemned the new rules and termed them “draconian”. The JNU Students’ Union called a meeting of all student organisations on Thursday to discuss the new rules.

(With Inputs From PTI)

