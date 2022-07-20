New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is all set to resume in-person classes for students of all courses from August 03, 2022. JNU, which was closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened in February to resume offline classes for all students except those in the first year. However, the students had alleged that several centres, including the School of International Studies (SIS), did not resume offline classes. Students groups including the All India Students’ Union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held protests calling for the resumption of offline classes in the SIS.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment Notification Out For 547 Posts; Apply From July 28 at dsssbonline.nic.in

“It has been decided to start classes in Offline mode in the University by 3rd of August,2022. All the students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from 3rd August, 2022,” reads the official notice. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 BArch, BPlanning Results Awaited; Check Top Architecture Colleges In India

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Central University issued a separate notification for the resumption of offline classes in the SIS. “It has been decided to start classes in offline mode for the School of International Studies by 3rd of August, 2022. All the students have to attend the offline classes from 3rd August, 2022,” the notification read. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Session 2 Exam to Begin From July 25

(With Inputs From PTI)