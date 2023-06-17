Home

Education

JCECEB Registration 2023 Begins at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Final State Merit List on July 11

JCECEB Registration 2023 Begins at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Final State Merit List on July 11

JCECEB Registration 2023: Candidates can submit the Jharkhand JCECEB Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

JCECEB Registration 2023: The final state merit list will be published on July 11, 2023.

JCECEB Registration 2023: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started the submission of online application forms for the preparation of the State Merit List on the basis of JEE (Main)-2023 Result for conducting the first, second, and third rounds of online counselling. Candidates can submit the Jharkhand JCECEB Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website – jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 7.

Registered candidates will be given an opportunity to edit their application form between July 8 to July 9, 2023. The final state merit list will be published on July 11, 2023. Candidates can check the important dates, and other details here.

You may like to read

JCECEB Registration Schedule

Online Application Form Submission: June 16 to July 7, 2023

Editing of Application Form by the registered candidates; July 8, 2023, to July 9, 2023

Publication of Final State Merit List: July 11, 2023

JCECEB Registration: Check Educational Criteria Here

The candidate must have a 10+2 examination with Physics/Mathematics/Chemistry/Computer Science/Electronics/Information Tech./Biology/Informatics Practices/Biotechnology/Technical Vocational Subject/Agriculture/Engineering Graphics/Business Studies/Entrepreneurship as per table 1.3(a) & obtained at least 45% marks(40 % marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the above subjects taken together or passed D.Voc. Stream in the same or allied sector.

JCECEB Registration: Check Counselling Fee

Candidates will have to pay registration/application and counselling fees through payment gateway by credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI as given below

S.N. Category/Quota Registration/App. Fee Counselling Fee 1 General/EWS/BC-I/BC-II Rs 500 Rs 400 2 SC/ST/Female Candidate of all categories Rs 250 Rs 250 3 Divyang of any categories As per category

Candidates are advised to fill as many preferences as possible for Institute/Institutes and Branch/Branches in which they are interested to take admission, for securing seat allotment as per their merit cum choice. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.