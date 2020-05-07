New Delhi: The JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on August 23, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Thursday. The exam was supposed to be held on May 17, however, got postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - NEET 2020, JEE Main Exams Dates Announced; Here Are The Details

"JEE-Advaned will be conducted on August 23," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

On Tuesday, the government had announced to hold the JEE-Mains from July 18 to July 23.