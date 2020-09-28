New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has uploaded the question papers for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2020. Question papers of both paper 1 and paper 2 for all the three subjects- Physics, Chemistry, and Maths can be downloaded from the official website– jeeadv.ac.in. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2020: With COVID-19 Protocols, Nearly 1.6 Lakh Students Appear For Admission to IITs, Top Engineering Colleges

Of the total registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 that took place on Sunday, September 27, amid strict COVID-19 protocols. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Admit Card Released @ jeeadv.ac.in | Follow These Steps to Download

JEE Advanced 2020 Question Papers: Direct Links Also Read - Jharkhand JEE Topper Says She Listened To Korean Band BTS To Reduce Stress While Studying

For Paper 1-

Physics

Chemistry

Maths

For Paper 2-

Physics

Chemistry

Maths

If reports are to be believed, the official answer key for the JEE Advanced 2020 will be released tomorrow, i.e, Sept 29.

Once the answer key is released, candidates can match their responses and challenge the wrong answer key, if any, by September 30.

The final results of JEE Advanced is expected to be declared on October 5.