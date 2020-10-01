JEE Advanced 2020: The wait is over. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has finally announced the result date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020. The JEE Advanced 2020 result will be declared on October 5. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Delhi Uploads Question Papers @jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Links Here; Final Results Likely on October 5

Candidates can check their JEE Advanced 2020 results on official website jeeadv.nic.in, once they are out. Meanwhile, they can keep an eye on the website for any other updates relating to the JEE Advanced 2020 results.

JEE Advanced 2020: Know here steps to check results online:

Step 1: Go on the official website at jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘JEE Advanced Result 2020’

Step 3: A new page will now open

Step 4: Enter all the details asked

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for a future reference.

Of the total registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 that took place on Sunday, September 27, amid strict COVID-19 protocols