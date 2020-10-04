JEE Advanced Results 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology will announce the JEE Advanced results today on its official website jeeadv.ac.in. The All India Rankings (AIR) will also be released along with the scorecards. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared: With 100 Percentile, Chirag Falor Bags AIR- 1, Era Sarda Tops Among Girl Candidates | Full List of Toppers Here

Notably, the JEE Advanced results are likely to be announced at 10 AM Monday. Meanwhile, candidates can keep an eye on the website for any other updates relating to the JEE Advanced 2020 results. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared at jeeadv.ac.in, Chirag Falor Bags AIR 1 | Steps to Download, Direct Link Here

Of the total registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 that took place on Sunday, September 27, amid strict COVID-19 protocols. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020: Official Website Crashed, Scorecards Anytime Soon

JEE Advanced 2020: Know here steps to check results online:

Step 1: Go on the official website at jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘JEE Advanced Result 2020’

Step 3: A new page will now open

Step 4: Enter all the details asked

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for a future reference.

JEE Advanced is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination. JEE Mains and JEE Advanced, both are conducted for admission into the prestigious IITs. There are a total of 23 IITs across India.