JEE Advanced 2020: The Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced), better known as JEE Advanced, began on Sunday at 9 AM from nearly 1,000 test centres in 222 cities across the country. The IIT entrance exam, conducted by IIT Delhi, is being held in two shifts – from 9 AM to 12 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

A total of 1,60,831 candidates of the total 2,50,000 qualifiers of JEE Mains 2020 registered for the same, as compared to last year's 2,24,000 applicants.

At least 98 per cent students were allotted the exam centre of their top 5 preferences.

Additionally, every candidate has to carry their admit card and a self-declaration form, along with a valid photo ID proof and a simple ballpoint pen.

Thermal screening is being conducted at every exam centre and anyone who shows above normal temperature of COVID-19 symptoms is being put in isolation rooms to appear for the exam.

The IIT Advanced test will induct students in the top engineering colleges of India. According to QS World University Rankings 2020-21, these are the best IITs rank wise (not necessarily for engineering) today:

1. IIT Bombay

2. IIsc Bengaluru

3. IIT Delhi

4. IIT Madras

5. IIT Kharagpur

6. IIT Kanpur

7. IIT Roorkee

8. IIT Guwahati

The result for the JEE-Mains was declared September 11. Five students from the national capital scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains exam which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.