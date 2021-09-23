JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card: For candidates who are preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021, here’s an important update for you. The JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card will be released on September 25. Notably, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release JEE Advanced admit card 2021 at jeeadv.ac.in at 10 AM on the above-mentioned date. The admit card will remain available for download till 9 AM on October 3. It must be noted that the exam will be conducted for admission to Engineering and Architecture, and Planning programs at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Schedule Revised; Check New Deadline, Direct Link to Apply Here

Students who are preparing for the JEE Advanced 2021 can download the admit card by logging in with their application number and/or other details. It must be noted that the registrations for the entrance exam ended on September 22 and only those candidates who have registered successfully will get admit cards.

For the information of candidates, the exam will be held on October 3 only for those candidates who have qualified in the JEE main exam. After the exam, the provisional answer keys of the exam will be released on October 10. The final answer key of JEE advanced the final result will be declared on October 15.

JEE Advanced 2021: Here’s how to download admit card

Click on the admit card link at jeeadv.ac.in Login with the required information Download the admit card and take a printout

The students must note that the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will have details of the exam centre and guidelines. Moreover, there will also be a self-declaration form where candidates will have to inform about any symptoms of COVID-19, travel history in the past 14 days, possible touch with any COVID-19 patient, and details of quarantine (if any).