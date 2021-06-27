JEE Advanced 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 administering body Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has released the information brochure for the engineering entrance exam. The candidates must note that the applications are set to begin soon. JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Due to the Covid-19 situation, the exam date for JEE Advance is yet to be announced. Also Read - JEE Mains Pending Sessions Likely in August, NEET 2021 to be Postponed to September: Report
Here is the list of documents a JEE Advanced applicant has to upload during the time of application
- Birth certificate, if date of birth not mentioned in class 10 certificate
- Class 12 or equivalent, marksheet
- Passport-size photograph
- Scanned copy of signature
- Aadhar card
- Category certificate for GEN-EWS, SC/ST, OBC-NCL, if applicable
- PwD certificate, if applicable
- Scribe letter request, only for those who have planned to opt PwD as “Yes” and Scribe Request Letter as “Yes”
- DS category certificate, if applicable
- Gazette notification showing the change of name, only for those candidates whose names are not the same as in class 10 / birth certificate.
For Foreign Students:
- Passport-size photograph
- Scanned copy of signature
- Photo Identity Proof
- Class 10 marksheet/ pass
- Birth certificate, if date of birth not mentioned in class 10 certificate
- Class 12 or equivalent mark sheet
- Birth certificate for age proof
- Citizenship certificate/ passport
- OCI/PIO card, if applicable
- Gazette notification showing the change of name, if applicable
The candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains can apply for the JEE Advanced exams. However, those foreign national candidates, who have studied or are studying in India at class 12 or equivalent must appear for the JEE (Main) 2021 to qualify for JEE (Advanced) 2021.