JEE Advanced 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 administering body Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has released the information brochure for the engineering entrance exam. The candidates must note that the applications are set to begin soon. JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Due to the Covid-19 situation, the exam date for JEE Advance is yet to be announced. Also Read - JEE Mains Pending Sessions Likely in August, NEET 2021 to be Postponed to September: Report

Here is the list of documents a JEE Advanced applicant has to upload during the time of application

Birth certificate, if date of birth not mentioned in class 10 certificate

Class 12 or equivalent, marksheet

Passport-size photograph

Scanned copy of signature

Aadhar card

Category certificate for GEN-EWS, SC/ST, OBC-NCL, if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Scribe letter request, only for those who have planned to opt PwD as “Yes” and Scribe Request Letter as “Yes”

DS category certificate, if applicable

Gazette notification showing the change of name, only for those candidates whose names are not the same as in class 10 / birth certificate.

For Foreign Students:

Passport-size photograph

Scanned copy of signature

Photo Identity Proof

Class 10 marksheet/ pass

Birth certificate, if date of birth not mentioned in class 10 certificate

Class 12 or equivalent mark sheet

Birth certificate for age proof

Citizenship certificate/ passport

OCI/PIO card, if applicable

Gazette notification showing the change of name, if applicable

The candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains can apply for the JEE Advanced exams. However, those foreign national candidates, who have studied or are studying in India at class 12 or equivalent must appear for the JEE (Main) 2021 to qualify for JEE (Advanced) 2021. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed Till Further Notice, New Date to be Announced Later