JEE Advanced 2021 Date And Time: JEE-Advanced examination for admission to IITs will be held on the 3rd October 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols, tweeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols.@DG_NTA @PIBHRD @EduMinOfIndia @IITKgp @PMOIndia — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 26, 2021

