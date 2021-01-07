JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Dates: A day after announcing the CBSE Board Exam 2021 dates, Union Education Minister will put an end to all speculations and declare the dates for JEE Advanced 2021 on his official Twitter handle on Thursday at 6 PM. Pokhriyal will also announce the eligibility criteria for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology or IIT. Also Read - JEE Advanced Dates, IIT Eligibility Criteria to be Announced on January 7

“My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM. Stay tuned!” he wrote on Twitter. Also Read - NEET 2021 Aspirants Reach Out to Education Minister, Urge Him to Increase Number of Attempts For Medical Exam Like JEE 2021. Will Govt Listen?

Replying to Pokhriyal’s post, many students demanded to remove the 75 per cent criteria from JEE Advanced 2021. Notably, the JEE Advanced 2021 will also be attempted by candidates who qualified JEE Mains last year but could not appear for the next round of exams due to coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: When Will it be Held? Education Minister to Announce New Exam Dates at 6 PM Today

JEE Advanced is conducted for Engineering aspirants who qualify JEE Mains and wish to appear for the IITs, NITs and GFTIs admission process. With the announcement of JEE dates, it is likely that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021.