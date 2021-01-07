JEE Advanced Dates 2021 latest Updates: Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday announced the dates of JEE Advanced exams 2021 and the eligibility criteria for admission into various courses at IITs. He said that the JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on July 3, 2021 and the exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur. Also Read - JEE Advanced Dates, IIT Eligibility Criteria to be Announced on January 7

Giving further details, the education minister said that the condition for 75 per cent marks in the class 12 board exams as eligiblilty to take the test has been relaxed for this year too. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 From May 4: Will Students Learn Practicals Online Just Like Theory?

The minister addressed the students through his social media accounts to provide the much-needed information regarding the competitive exams. Also Read - CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021: Main Exam From May 4, Practical From March 1, Datesheet to be Out Soon | Latest Updates Here

“Dear Students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs & the date of JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 PM,” Pokhriyal had said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Notably, the education minister has been holding frequent interactions with the students, parents and teachers over the past several weeks regarding the dates, syllabus, eligibility of the various competitive exams like JEE, NEET as well as the CBSE Board examinations.

In a recent announcement, the education had said that the JEE Main 2021 exams will be held in four times over the months o fFebruary, March, April and May. The first phase of the exams will be carried between February 23 and February 26.

According to updates, candidates have to clear JEE Main exam every year to be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those who cleared JEE Main 2020 but did not appear for JEE Advanced 2020 will be allowed to appear for Advanced 2021.

How to register for JEE Main 2021?

According to updates, the online application process for the JEE Main 2021 exam began on December 16, 2020 and will end on January 16, 2021. Candidates can make application fee payment till January 17.

JEE Advanced ranks done by these institutes

Indian Institute of Technology

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli

Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam

JEE Main in regional languages

As per updates from the education minister, the JEE Main 2021 will be held in various regional languages including Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Urdu, apart from Hindi and English.

Who will apply for JEE Advanced 2021?

Nearly 2.5 lakh candidates of the JEE Main 2021 will be allowed to apply for the JEE Advanced 2021. However, these candidates will need to meet the eligibility of the JEE Advanced exam.