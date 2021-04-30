New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 scheduled to be held on July 3 is likely to be postponed due to rising coronavirus cases. If reports are to be believed, the JEE Advanced committee has discussed the possibility of postponing IIT-entrance exams. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE: Mumbai Stops Vaccination Drive For 3 Days Due to Shortage

Speaking to India TV, JEE Advanced committee officials said, "a three-member committee during a meeting on April 27 discussed the prevailing pandemic situation in the country and conducting JEE Advanced on July 3. The panel is of the view that situation is not conducive to conduct exam. "

"The decision regarding the postponement of exams will be discussed again, and a communication will be sent to the education ministry. The education minister will take the final call, and will communicate it to the candidates," an official from JEE Advanced office privy to the development told the portal.

Echoing similar remarks, Debashish Chakraborty, Chairman of JEE Advanced 2021 asserted that as things stand, exams dates are likely to be changed from July 3 because there has to be a reasonable gap between Mains and Advanced.

Notably, the current covid situation has cast a long shadow on the overall examinations including class X and XII boards and other competitive exams. Since the coronavirus cases were rising exponentially, the third and fourth session of JEE Main was deferred.

Besides, all state boards along with CBSE and CISCE have cancelled their class X boards and postponed class XII examinations.