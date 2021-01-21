JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the JEE Advanced 2021 syllabus and mock test papers. The examination as announced by Education Minister would be conducted on July 3, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the subject wise syllabus and mock test papers on official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: NTA releases syllabus for Engineering Entrance exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Download JEE Main Syllabus Now

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the syllabus and mock test papers:

Visit the official site of IIT JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on Syllabus or Mock Test Link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the subject- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics & Architecture Aptitude Test or mock test paper- Paper I and Paper-II.

For the syllabus, the PDF file will open and for the mock test paper, candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your syllabus and mock test paper will be available for download.

Download it and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced 2021 registration date, availability of hall tickets, and other dates will be announced later.

This year JEE Main 2021 examination would be conducted in February, March, April, and May 2021. Students can choose to appear in either one, two, three, or all four examinations, based on the dates that suit them. The registration process for the first session ended on January 16.

Due to the pandemic, the concession in the 75% aggregate requirement of class 12 has been removed this year as well. Candidates who will qualify for JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced examination.