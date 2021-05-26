JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed: Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. Issuing a notification, the premier institute on Wednesday said that due to the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases across the country in the past month, the JEE Advanced 2021 stands postponed. As per updates, the JEE Advanced 2021 entrance was supposed to be held on July 3 this year. The exam will not be held now till further notice, and the new dates will be announced once the pandemic is under control. Also Read - Gujarat Night Curfew Timing in 36 Cities Revised. Check Details

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” the notification stated. Also Read - COVID-19: Vaccines Provide Protection From Severe Illness Against Coronavirus Variants of Concern| Study

Prior to the JEE Advanced 2021 exam, the JEE Main 2021 April and May sessions were also postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the new dates for these exams have not been notified by NTA yet. Also Read - India Records 2.08 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases Once Again After Highest Testing in a Day

JEE Advanced 2021 details: As per updates, over 2.5 lakh candidates who clear the JEE Main examination are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced every year. Notably, the JEE Advanced comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. While Paper I was scheduled to be held in the morning shift–9 AM to 12 noon, Paper-II was scheduled in the afternoon shift– 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates appear for the JEE Advanced to get into Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s, and Dual Degree courses in 23 IITs of the country. Every year, JEE Advanced exam is jointly organised by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs- IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee.

JEE Advanced 2021: Eligibility Criteria

As per the updates from the IIT Kharagpur, the institute earlier has released the subject-wise syllabus for the IIT admission test on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Mock tests for JEE Advanced 2021 are also available on the official website. Candidates must know that the eligibility criteria for admission to IITs will be securing pass marks in Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any other subject. Notably, the 75% eligibility criteria have been removed this year.