JEE Advanced 2021: As per information shared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, JEE Advanced 2021 registration will begin tomorrow, September 11 on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2.5 lakh candidates to qualify JEE Main 2021 will get a chance to apply for JEE Advanced. As per the schedule released on the official site, the registration window will open at 10 am. Students will be required to submit their Class 10, 12 marks sheets along with other documents as asked on the JEE Advanced application form. The last day to register for JEE Advanced is September 16 (5 pm). Registered students can pay application fees till September 17 (5 pm).

Students will be required to upload their caste certificate (if mentioned), Physical Disability certificate or PwD certificate (if mentioned) and other documents if they apply under the respective category. It is to be made sure that all the documents are verified, any discrepancy will lead to rejection of the application as declared by the administering body, IIT Kharagpur.

"Foreign national candidates (including OCI/PIO card holders) who have studied or are studying 10+2 level or equivalent in India should register after September 11, 2021, 10:00 IST. If you have qualified JEE (Main) 2021 under open category, kindly register with your JEE (Mains) 2021 credentials on the registration portal starting from Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:00 IST," reads a notice on the official site.

JEE Advanced 2021 Registration: Documents to Keep Ready

During the JEE Advanced 2021 application process, candidates will be required to upload a scanned copy of the following documents: