JEE Main Results LIVE: The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 is likely to be declared on Monday. The results were expected yesterday but due to the alleged JEE Main exam rigging, it was postponed. Following the postponement, the application process for the JEE Advanced 2021, which was scheduled to begin on September 11, has also been delayed. Though an official announcement regarding registration for JEE advanced is awaited, speculations are rife that it will begin today after the declaration of JEE main result 2021. The last date of registration and submission of the application fee is is September 19 and 20 respectively.

JEE Main Session 4 Results | Here Are The LIVE updates.

10:48 AM: What is the tie-breaking procedure?

In this case, 2 candidates secure the same marks in JEE Main 2021, they will be evaluated on the basis of a tie-breaking procedure formulated by NTA.

10:46 AM: Candidates can expect JEE Mains 2021 result anytime soon as the registration for JEE Advanced 2021 starts today at jeeadv.ac.in.

10:45 AM: Lakh of students are waiting anxiously for the result.

Why there is no clarity on jee mains 2021 final result???Will the results be announced today atleast??Please release the results.#JEEMains2021 #jeemainresult2021 — ABHINASH DUNDU (@ABHINASHDUNDU) September 13, 2021

Yesterday hashtag NEET was trending, but #JEEMainScam which has been going on since a few days now, is nowhere to be seen! Students rise up please! We need to question! Why is this delayed! Why is there no official information!!? #JEEMainResult #JEEMains2021 #jeemainresult2021 — Aliza Malik (@Alizehh_) September 13, 2021

10:40 AM: The NTA is yet to declare JEE Main 2021 result. Stay tuned to get latest updates.

08:30 AM: The National Testing Agency had conducted JEE Main 2021 across 334 cities on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2. It was held for admission to BE, BTech and BArch courses.

07:45 AM: For any queries or confusion regarding JEE Mains 2021, candidates can contact the authorities through

Email ID: jeemain@nta.ac.in

Telephone Number: 0120-6895200 011-4075900.

07:42 AM: Top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main 2021 result can apply for the JEE Advanced registrations. IIT Kharagpur will open the JEE Advanced registration 2021 soon.

07:41 AM: The NTA will also release all India rank list, cut off marks (category-wise) along with the session 4 results

07:00 AM: Once declared, students can check their results at Jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

