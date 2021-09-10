JEE Advanced 2021 Registration: Registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021, which was scheduled to begin tomorrow, September 11, has been postponed due to delay in publication of JEE Main 2021 session 4 results, organising institute IIT Kharagpur has said. JEE Advanced 2021 Registration will now begin on September 13, Monday. The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 19 and the deadline for paying the fee is September 20.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Registration From Tomorrow; Here's a List of Documents Required

"Due to delay in publication of JEE Main 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE Advanced 2021 stands postponed," reads a message on the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 – jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced exam is held for admission to some of the top engineering colleges in India, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify the JEE Main exam can sit for the advanced exam.

This year, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions and results of three sessions have already been announced. Over 35 students have secured perfect 100 percentile in the previous exams. While it is now confirmed that JEE Main result has been delayed, there is no update on the new result date.