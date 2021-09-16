JEE Advanced 2021 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has revised JEE Advanced 2021 registration time after the delay in announcement of JEE Main Session 4 Results 2021. The deadline to register for the Joint Entrance Examination is September 20, 2021 until midnight. The last date for fee payment is September 21, until 8 PM. Candidates can register online through the official website of JEE Advanced on — jeeadv.ac.in.Also Read - JEE Mains 2021 Result Highlights: 44 Candidates Get 100 Percentile, 18 are on Rank 1

The registration fees for female and SC/ST/PWD category candidates is Rs 1400, while for other candidates it is Rs 2800. The final phase of IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, is scheduled to be held on October 3 in two shifts. The top 2.5 lakh candidates to qualify JEE Main will be eligible to register for JEE Advanced.

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2021?

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced — jeeadv.ac.in. Click on JEE Advanced 2021 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account or register online. Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents. Make the payment of application fees and click on submit. Your application has been submitted. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can also apply through the direct link given below:

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2021