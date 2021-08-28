JEE Advanced 2021: Students who are preparing for the JEE Advanced 2021, here is an important update for you. As per updates, the online registration process of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2021) will begin from September 11. However, the candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2021 on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. According to the earlier notification, the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2021 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2021 (JAB 2021). As per the schedule, the JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Date And Time: IIT Entrance Exam on October 3; Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The candidates must take note that the window to pay the fee will be open till September 17 and the admit cards can be expected anytime after September 25. The results for JEE Advanced will be announced on October 22, as per the official notice.

Important dates:

Start of application form: September 11

Exam date: October 3

JEE Advanced 2021: Documents to apply

Birth certificate Class 12 or equivalent, marksheet Passport-size photograph Scanned copy of the signature Aadhar card Category certificate for GEN-EWS, SC/ST, OBC-NCL, if applicable PwD certificate, if applicable Scribe letter request, only for those who have planned to opt PwD as “Yes” and Scribe Request Letter as “Yes” DS category certificate, if applicable Gazette notification showing the change of name, only for those candidates whose names are not the same as in class 10 / birth certificate.

JEE Advanced 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in the BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021.

JEE Advanced 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1991.

Number of attempts:

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.