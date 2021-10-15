New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2021 Result has been declared on Friday. Jaipur’s Mridul Agarwal has not only topped the examination but also scored the highest ever marks in the IIT-JEE entrance test. Mridul Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 and has managed to top the examination with with 96.66 per cent marks.Also Read - BTS V Expresses Anger On His Dating Rumours, Calls Them 'Pathetic'

This is the highest ever scored by a students in the JEE Advanced examination since 2011. Earlier, the highest score of JEE was 96 per cent, but this time, Mridul Agarwal scored the highest marks. Also Read - IPL 2021 Final: KKR Coach Brendon McCullum Gives Motivational Speech Ahead of Game vs MS Dhoni-Led CSK in Dubai | WATCH

Mridul also topped the JEE Main examination and he secured 100 percentile with a marvellous 300 score in Session 1 and Session 2. Also Read - Good News! Jammu And Kashmir Gets First Tourist Village in Udhampur With Homestays

Mridul’s father, Pradeep Agarwal, is a Finance Head in a private company and his mother, Puja Agarwal is a home-maker. His younger brother is in seventh grade.