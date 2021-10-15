New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2021 Result has been declared on Friday. Jaipur’s Mridul Agarwal has not only topped the examination but also scored the highest ever marks in the IIT-JEE entrance test. Mridul Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 and has managed to top the examination with with 96.66 per cent marks.

This is the highest ever scored by a students in the JEE Advanced examination since 2011. Earlier, the highest score of JEE was 96 per cent, but this time, Mridul Agarwal scored the highest marks.

Mridul also topped the JEE Main examination and he secured 100 percentile with a marvellous 300 score in Session 1 and Session 2.

Mridul’s father, Pradeep Agarwal, is a Finance Head in a private company and his mother, Puja Agarwal is a home-maker. His younger brother is in seventh grade.

Kavya Chopra Topper Among Females

Kavya Chopra who has become the highest scorer among females is from Delhi. In JEE Mains, she had not only scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 but she has also become the first-ever female candidate to get 300 out of 300 marks in the engineering entrance exam. Chopra has improved her score from the February attempt in which she had got 99.9 percentile. She now is preparing for the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced 2021.

Last year, Chirag Falor secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced and he managed to obtain 352 marks out of 396. Kanishka Mittal topped among females across India and she managed to get the 17th rank, Kanishka scored 315 out of 396.