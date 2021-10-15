JEE Advanced 2021: The results of JEE Advanced 2021 were declared on Friday. As per latest updates, a total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates. This year, TV actress Deepali Jain’s son Anant Lunia has scored Rank 3 in all India basis and he said constant self-analysis via mock tests and practising difficult questions is the key to cracking the IIT entrance exam.Also Read - JEE Advanced Result 2021 Declared: Direct Link To Check Score Card, Toppers List, Answer Key

Speaking to News 18, Anant Lunia said apart from books, notes, and tests, critically examining what to do helped him improve performance over time.

He added that the JEE Advanced is a test of accuracy and it is better to attempt questions correctly and take more time to avoid silly mistakes than to do it fast and try to finish the exam.

However, he added that he had dedicated one day a week to test-taking and attempted three tests in a day.

A native of Delhi, Lunia said he believed it was his love for mathematics and physics that kept him motivated throughout the preparations. He also stated that he start preparation for JEE Advanced in class 10 and devoted three years to its preparations.

According to him, Lunia started getting coaching from FIITJEE in class 10. Apart from JEE Advanced, he has also appeared for KVPY (IISc entrance), NTSE and JSCSE entrance.

It must be noted that Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone has topped the JEE-Advanced this year by scoring the highest marks ever in the IIT entrance exam. Agarwal, who hails from Rajasthan, had also scored 100 percentile in JEE-Main exam and shared the top rank with 17 others.

On the other hand, Kavya Chopra from Delhi zone, who became the first female to top the JEE-Main exam, has emerged as the topper in JEE-Advanced among females. She has scored 286 marks out of 360 with her overall rank being 98.

This year, IIT Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A total of 1,41,699 candidates had appeared in both paper 1 and 2 of JEE-Advanced.

Twenty-eight students each from IIT Bombay and Delhi zone have figured in the top 100, followed by 27 from IIT Hyderabad zone, IIT Roorke zone (13), IIT Kanpur (3) and IIT Kharagpur (1).

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.