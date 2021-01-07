JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Dates Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be announcing the final dates for JEE Advanced 2021 in a live session today at 6 pm on his official Twitter handle. He will also clarify the eligibility criteria, schedule of JEE Advanced, and its selection process. Along with JEE Advanced 2021 dates, the Education Minister will also explain the admission process for various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for academic session 2021. Also Read - CLAT 2021 Postponed Due To Clash With CBSE Board Exams, To Be Held On This Date Now

JEE Advanced 2021 17.54 Update: As per the JEE Advanced 2021 eligibility criteria, candidates should have qualified JEE Main examination and must be in top 2,50,000 candidates in order of merit. The cut-off for admissions into IITs should also be met by the candidates.

JEE Advanced 2021 17.52 Update: This year the engineering examination candidates will get four attempts to qualify for the JEE Main 2021 examination.

JEE Advanced 2021 17.51 Update: Around 2.5 lakh qualifiers of the JEE Main 2021 will be allowed to apply for the JEE Advanced 2021.

